Specialty chief editor guido iaccarino Interdepartmental Research Center For Hypertension and Related Conditions, University of Naples Federico II Napoli , Italy Specialty Chief Editor Hypertension

Scope Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine has a specialty section on Hypertension, which is devoted to publishing high-rank basic and clinical research in the field of the most prevalent cardiovascular risk factor, i.e. high blood pressure.



In the past forty years, the investigation of the mechanisms regulating blood pressure has been instrumental for improving our understanding of cardiovascular pathophysiology at large. This has led to a flood of knowledge with enormous implications for several other cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure, atherosclerosis, stroke, diabetes and renal diseases. Unfortunately, often the publication of relevant new findings has been hampered and/or delayed by a number of factors, and some important studies eventually did not get published. We intend to overcome these difficulties by ensuring an unbiased and swift assessment of all submitted manuscripts.



Hence, we encourage submissions reporting key findings on basic and clinical aspects of hypertension. The Hypertension section is open to all novel data concerning genetic, immunological or molecular mechanisms of blood pressure regulation and the development of hypertension. This section is also interested in receiving manuscripts on new information regarding the epidemiology, the diagnosis, the treatment and the prevention of the complications of hypertension such as cardiac, cerebral, vascular and renal organ damages induced by a persistently elevated blood pressure. The Editors of the Hypertension section will be glad to receive Original Research Articles, Reviews, Mini-Reviews dealing with the various aspects of hypertension and related diseases. Case Reports are also permitted provided they convey an original message such as a new mechanism, a new therapeutic approach, etc. We would be particularly happy to receive articles reporting results from clinical investigations, including Phase I-III trials and population studies. Articles related to non-pharmacological management of hypertension, medical education and adherence or the development of new techniques to lower blood pressure will also be considered. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cardiovasc. Med.

Abbreviation fcvm

Electronic ISSN 2297-055X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.846 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Hypertension welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Hypertension, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.