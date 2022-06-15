Scope

The Hypertension section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and management of high blood pressure and its related complications.

Led by Dr. Guido Iaccarino from the Interdepartmental Research Center for Hypertension and Related Conditions at the University of Naples Federico II, the Hypertension section welcomes submissions in various domains of hypertension research, which aim to enhance understanding and improve treatment outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cardiac, cerebral, vascular, and renal damages induced by elevated blood pressure

development of hypertension

diagnosis and treatment of hypertension

epidemiology of hypertension

genetic, immunological, and molecular mechanisms of blood pressure regulation

prevention of complications related to hypertension

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of hypertension and its related complications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of hypertension and its related complications, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Hypertension section does not consider submissions focusing on general psychology, socioeconomic factors, or education, unless they have a direct and significant impact on hypertension research, management, or prevention. Studies that do not specifically address hypertension or its related pathophysiology are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hypertension research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.