Specialty chief editor mary g sorci-thomas Medical College of Wisconsin Milwaukee , United States Specialty Chief Editor Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease

Scope The section Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease publishes high-quality research reports covering all areas of lipids and their relationship to cardiometabolic disorders. Since lipids play an integral role in cardiovascular health this interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to 1) cholesterol metabolism 2) lipoprotein structure and biology 3) lipids in obesity and diabetes 4) lipids in inflammation 5) fatty liver 6) adipose biology and lipids and 7) lipid rafts and signaling. Our goal is to encourage interdisciplinary communication and collaborative research among basic mechanistic based scientists and clinicians studying lipids with the purpose of reducing cardiovascular disease and mortality. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cardiovasc. Med.

Abbreviation fcvm

Electronic ISSN 2297-055X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.846 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

