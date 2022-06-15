Scope

The Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease section is committed to publishing research centered on the study of lipids and their association with cardiometabolic disorders.

The Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease section invites submissions across various domains of lipid research, aiming to foster interdisciplinary communication and collaboration among researchers and clinicians.

Topics considered within the scope of this section encompass:

adipose biology and lipids

cholesterol metabolism

fatty liver

lipids in inflammation

lipids in obesity and diabetes

lipoprotein structure and biology

lipid rafts and signaling

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the role of lipids in cardiovascular health and their potential impact on disease prevention and mortality.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of lipids in cardiovascular health, cholesterol metabolism, lipoprotein structure and biology, lipids in obesity and diabetes, lipids in inflammation, fatty liver, adipose biology and lipids, and lipid rafts and signaling, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease section does not consider submissions focusing on exercise science, protein analysis, or liver function, unless they have a foundation in lipid metabolism and its role in cardiovascular disease. Studies without a foundation in lipids and cardiovascular health, or those that do not contribute to the understanding of lipids in cardiovascular health, cholesterol metabolism, lipoprotein structure and biology, lipids in obesity and diabetes, lipids in inflammation, fatty liver, adipose biology and lipids, and lipid rafts and signaling, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.