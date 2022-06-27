chieko mineo
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
University of Connecticut
Storrs, United States
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
University of Connecticut
Storrs, United States
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
Texas Heart Institute
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
Medical College of Wisconsin
Milwaukee, United States
Associate Editor
Lipidology
National Centre of Scientific Research Demokritos
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
Department of Food and Drug Sciences, University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
University of Cologne
Cologne, Germany
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
Cleveland State University
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
Leiden University
Leiden, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Lipidology
Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
Northeast Ohio Medical University
Rootstown Township, United States
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease
University of Toledo
Toledo, United States
Associate Editor
Lipids in Cardiovascular Disease