Specialty chief editor ruth heying Department of Pediatric Cardiology, University Hospital Leuven Leuven , Belgium Specialty Chief Editor Pediatric Cardiology

Scope The section publishes significant experimental research articles and clinical studies on all aspects related to pediatric cardiology. Particularly, papers with the following focus will be considered: 1) genetics; 2) experimental research; 3) fetal diagnosis; 4) morphology; 5) structure, metabolism and physiology; 6) non-invasive diagnostic techniques; 7) invasive diagnostic techniques; 8) interventional cardiology; 9) cardiac dysrhythmias / electrophysiology; 10) cardiac surgery; 11) intensive care management; 12) early / late outcomes; 13) pulmonary hypertension/heart transplant / mechanical assistance and 14) neurodevelopment / psycho-social aspects. While the scope of Pediatric Cardiology is primarily centred on clinical studies, experimental research projects highlighting the pathophysiology of diseases or focusing on translational aspects are also appreciated. Basic and clinical research will be stimulated by intensifying collaboration and knowledge exchange between the subspecialties of pediatric cardiology and also the broader field of pediatrics. The goal of this section is to give a sustained commitment to education and continuous improvement of knowledge across the span of pediatric cardiology. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cardiovasc. Med.

Abbreviation fcvm

Electronic ISSN 2297-055X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.846 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Pediatric Cardiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Pediatric Cardiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

