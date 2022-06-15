Scope

The Precision Cardiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of omics, imaging, and mobile health sensors for better cardiovascular risk stratification and interventions.

Led by Dr. Tatiana Kuznetsova from the Faculty of Medicine, KU Leuven, the Precision Cardiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which connect innovative technologies and clinical practice for improved patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of new drug targets for cardiovascular disease

digital patient phenotyping for cardiovascular risk stratification

implementation of precision medicine in clinical practice, research, and quality improvement initiatives

proteomics, transcriptomics, genomics, metabolomics, lipidomics, and epigenomics in cardiovascular disease

single cell maps for understanding cardiovascular disease pathophysiology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of omics and digital technologies in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Precision Cardiology section does not consider submissions that lack relevance to cardiovascular health, including diagnostics, treatment, and prevention. However, studies that do not incorporate individual patient data, genetic information, or tailored therapeutic strategies may still be considered if they contribute to the understanding and advancement of precision cardiology and its application in clinical practice.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.