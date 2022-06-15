Scope

The Thrombosis section is committed to publishing research centered on thrombotic diseases and their connection to thrombo-inflammatory mechanisms.

Under the guidance of Dr. Hugo Ten Cate from Maastricht University, the Thrombosis section encourages submissions that cover a wide range of topics within the field of cardiovascular medicine, aiming to enhance personalized diagnostics, prevention, and treatment strategies.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

arterial thromboembolism and atherothrombosis

biomarker identification, including all -omics approaches

coagulopathies related to extracorporeal circulation

diagnostic innovations in laboratory testing and imaging

disseminated intravascular coagulation

mechanisms of thrombosis and fibrinolysis

microvascular coagulopathies including disseminated intravascular coagulation

novel antithrombotic and fibrinolytic drugs and devices; antidotes

organization of personalized thrombosis management

pleiotropic actions of coagulation proteases and platelets

prevention and management of bleeding associated with antithrombotic medication

thrombo-inflammation

venous thromboembolism and post-thrombotic syndrome

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the various aspects of thrombotic diseases and their management, while also addressing complex disorders driven by thrombo-inflammatory mechanisms.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Thrombosis and Haemostasis section does not consider submissions focusing on congenital bleeding disorders such as hemophilias and platelet function disorders. Additionally, it does not cover surgical procedures or stroke treatment without a foundation in the underlying mechanisms, diagnosis, or management of thrombotic and hemorrhagic disorders. However, the section does welcome submissions that support and advance good health and well-being, as long as they are within the scope of thrombotic diseases and their management, and address complex disorders driven by thrombo-inflammatory mechanisms.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Thrombosis and Haemostasis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.