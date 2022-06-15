hugo ten cate
Maastricht University Medical Centre
Maastricht, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Thrombosis and Haemostasis
The Thrombosis section is committed to publishing research centered on thrombotic diseases and their connection to thrombo-inflammatory mechanisms.
Under the guidance of Dr. Hugo Ten Cate from Maastricht University, the Thrombosis section encourages submissions that cover a wide range of topics within the field of cardiovascular medicine, aiming to enhance personalized diagnostics, prevention, and treatment strategies.
Topics considered within the scope of this section include:
Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the various aspects of thrombotic diseases and their management, while also addressing complex disorders driven by thrombo-inflammatory mechanisms.
The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.
The Thrombosis and Haemostasis section does not consider submissions focusing on congenital bleeding disorders such as hemophilias and platelet function disorders. Additionally, it does not cover surgical procedures or stroke treatment without a foundation in the underlying mechanisms, diagnosis, or management of thrombotic and hemorrhagic disorders. However, the section does welcome submissions that support and advance good health and well-being, as long as they are within the scope of thrombotic diseases and their management, and address complex disorders driven by thrombo-inflammatory mechanisms.
This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Thrombosis and Haemostasis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.
Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.
Short name
Front. Cardiovasc. Med.
Abbreviation
fcvm
Electronic ISSN
2297-055X
Indexed in
PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS
PMCID
All published articles receive a PMCID
Impact
2.9 Impact Factor
5.5 CiteScore
Thrombosis and Haemostasis welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review.
All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Thrombosis and Haemostasis, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.
