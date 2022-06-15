Scope

The Electrocatalysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and development of electrocatalytic materials and technologies.

Led by Dr. Maria Lazaro from the Institute of Carbochemistry, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Electrocatalysis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of electrocatalysis, which connect fundamental studies with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

degradation of pollutants through electrocatalysts

electrocatalysts and electrochemical reactions in electrolysers

electrocatalysts and electrochemical reactions in fuel cells

electrocatalysts for hydrogen and other gas production

electrocatalysts for sensors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and characterization of electrocatalysts, as well as their applications in various electrochemical technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of electrocatalysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.