Scope

The Cancer Cell Biology section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research focused on advancing the understanding of cancer biology and its clinical applications.

Led by Dr. Shyamala Maheswaran from Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Philippe Roux from Université de Montréal, the Cancer Cell Biology section welcomes submissions in various areas of cancer research, which connect fundamental research with clinical and translational applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

AI approaches in cancer diagnostics and drug development

cancer cell and molecular biology

cancer cell signaling

cancer drug discovery

cancer genome, epigenome, and computational biology

cancer metabolism

structural biology and cancer epidemiology

technology development and imaging approaches designed for biomarker discovery and early detection of cancer

tumor immunology

tumor-tumor-microenvironment interactions, including the influence of microbes and pathogens on cancer

translational and clinical studies and molecular evolution of cancer metabolism

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental processes that initiate, maintain, and promote the initiation and progression of cancers originating in various tissues, which can form the basis for early detection, prevention, and drug discovery efforts. The section encourages submissions using cell culture, in vivo models, patient-derived samples, as well as bioinformatic analyses of datasets to provide broad mechanistic, and translational insights into all aspects of cancer and its interaction with components of the tumor-microenvironment.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cancer Cell Biology section does not consider descriptive studies, such as gene expression profiles or transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under specific conditions or in a particular cell type, unless these studies provide significant biological or mechanistic insight into the process being investigated. The section does not consider studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic/transcriptomic data without experimental validation and mechanistic insights.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cancer research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.