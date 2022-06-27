Scope

The section Cancer Cell Biology will publish high-quality original research findings/conclusions obtained using cell culture, in vivo models, patient-derived samples as well as bioinformatic analyses of datasets to provide broad mechanistic, and translational insights into all aspects of cancer and its interaction with components of the tumour-microenvironment. This will also include work describing the engineering of devices, imaging and molecular approaches for biomarker discovery for disease monitoring and early detection and bioinformatic platforms and artificial intelligence approaches that help to overcome the limitations and challenges presented by biological systems. The overall goal of this section is to serve as an interface between basic research and clinical/translational applications to shed light on the fundamental processes that initiate, maintain and promote the initiation and progression of cancers originating in various tissues that can form the basis for early detection, prevention and drug discovery efforts.

Areas covered by this Section include, but are not limited to:

Cancer cell and molecular biology

Tumour-tumour-microenvironment interactions including the influence of microbes and pathogens on cancer

Technology development and imaging approaches designed for (but not limited to) biomarker discovery and early detection of cancer

Tumour immunology

Cancer drug discovery

Understanding the mechanism of drug absorption from oral delivery technologies at a cell biology and molecular level

Cancer genome, epigenome and computational biology

Translational and clinical studies and molecular evolution of cancer metabolism

Structural biology and cancer epidemiology

The areas covered by this section of the journal provides a comprehensive landscape of all areas of cancer. Studies involving plants, developmental biology and other systems that provide insights into cancer biology are welcome. Original articles with well-designed scientifically rigorous studies that investigate novel hypotheses and ideas will fit the scope and mission of this section.

Please note: studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic/transcriptomic/proteomic data do not fall within the scope of the section unless they are expanded and provide significant biological or mechanistic insight into the process being studied.