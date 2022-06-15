Scope

The Cell Adhesion and Migration section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research focused on the molecular basis and biological, chemical, and physical implications of cell adhesion and migration processes in various environmental settings.

In multicellular organisms, cell adhesion and migration are essential for normal development, as these processes enable individual cells, a cluster, or a collection of cells to perform their specific roles. They can also play a decisive role in the pathogenesis of various diseases.

Led by Dr. Akihiko Ito from Kindai University Faculty of Medicine, the section welcomes submissions that investigate the relationships between the cellular processes of cell adhesion and migration and their physiological and pathological effects, including interdisciplinary approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell adhesion and migration in cocultures or multiple cell cultures, such as spheroids, organoids or tumoroids

cell-cell communications resulting from adhesion and migration

cell-matrix interactions

epigenetic and transcriptomic regulation of cell adhesion and migration

extracellular matrix environmental effects on cell adhesion and migration

mechanobiological aspects of cell adhesion, (trans-)migration and invasion

molecular identification of cell adhesion and migration

novel techniques for cell analysis in the field of cell adhesion and migration

physiological and pathological impact of cell adhesion and migration

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms, cellular interactions, and consequences of cell adhesion and migration processes.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cell biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.