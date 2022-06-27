Main content

Scope This specialty section aims to publish articles that provide the latest research and interesting insights into cell adhesion and migration, and all biological phenomena mediated by these processes. In multicellular organisms, the ability of cells to adhere and migrate is essential for normal development and healthy life because cell adhesion and migration are needed for individual cells to fulfill the special missions imposed on them. For example, epithelial cells adhere to neighboring cells via the lateral cell membrane and to the basement membrane matrix via the basal cell membrane. Thereby, the cells gain the polarity that is primarily essential to function as epithelia. Neutrophils quickly appear everywhere from head to toe, once required to fight against bacterial infection. Cell adhesion and migration can also be a pathogenic process in a variety of diseases. Tumor metastasis, for example, develops based on the high potential of tumor cells to both migrate and adhere. Strengthened adhesion between immune cells and nerves or epithelia often results in exacerbation of inflammation and degeneration of nerves or epithelia. The last two or three decades have revealed the molecular basis of cell adhesion and migration. Special cell-membrane and intracellular proteins are involved as executors and modulators. The cell-membrane proteins directly mediating cell adhesion are generally called “adhesion molecules”, which include cadherins, integrins, selectins, and immunoglobulin superfamily members. These molecules connect with specific cytoplasmic proteins via the intracellular domains to accommodate the cell as a whole to the environment. Cell migration is a much more complicated process than cell adhesion. To migrate, cells must repeatedly attach and detach in a precisely orchestrated manner, and in addition, may be required to change cell shape. The specialty section on Cell Adhesion and Migration welcomes articles addressing not only molecular identification of cell adhesion and migration, but also all resulting cell-cell communications and cell-matrix interactions, mechanical and dynamic aspects, and the physiological and pathological impacts. Thus far, there has been relatively little work done on the pathological aspects of cell adhesion and migration that actually cause human diseases, in contrast to the abundance of developmental biological researches. Therefore, the editor awaits and encourages the submission of challenging articles addressing these fields. Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cell Dev. Biol.

Abbreviation fcell

Electronic ISSN 2296-634X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.081 Impact Factor 3.5 CiteScore

Submission Cell Adhesion and Migration welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Cell Adhesion and Migration, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

