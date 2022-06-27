Scope

Cell death is crucial to life in multicellular organisms. While this statement might be considered contradictory to the casual observer, it is clear that numerous cell death pathways are required for the proper development, function and homeostasis of organ systems. While a relatively young area of investigation, the study of cell death and survival over the last thirty or so years has resulted in an explosion of literature with profound impact on our understanding of the regulation of cellular lifespan. These studies have revealed that cell death is genetically programmed and serves to promote organogenesis, tissue maintenance, and to prevent the development of neoplasias.

Among many discovered physiological roles, caspase-dependent apoptosis promotes appropriate neural development, shapes the immune system to avoid responsiveness against self tissue, prevents the ectopic growth of oncogenically transformed cells, and limits the growth of microbial pathogens. Alternative forms of programmed cell death, including programmed necrosis, netosis and anoikis have also been uncovered, although currently less well understood than apoptosis. As these distinct forms of cell death all serve vital roles, their dysfunction often results in disease, including autoimmune, lymphoproliferative, neurologic and degenerative diseases, and in cancers. Uncovering the regulation of these cell death pathways serves is crucial to the goal of developing therapies against a large number of afflictions.

Cell Death and Survival seeks to publish outstanding research in the general area of cell death. The focus of the section is on the molecular regulation of apoptosis, necrosis, programmed necrosis/necroptosis, tonic signaling and autophagy. While the section is primarily concentrated on basic research with an emphasis on molecular mechanisms, translational studies addressing these topics are also welcomed. With the advent of new paradigms in the burgeoning cell death field, Cell Death and Survival seeks to provide an expedient mechanism to disseminate important discovery with an accelerated and transparent review process.

Please note: Descriptive studies (e.g. gene expression profiles, or transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under particular conditions or in a particular cell type) and studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic / transcriptomic data do not fall within the scope of the section unless they are expanded and provide significant biological or mechanistic insight into the process being studied.