Scope

The Cell Death and Survival section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research focused on the molecular regulation of various cell death pathways and their impact on the proper development, function, and homeostasis of organ systems in multicellular organisms.

Led by Dr. Craig Walsh from the University of California, Irvine, and Dr. You-Wen He from Duke University, the section welcomes submissions in the diverse aspects of cell death research, contributing to understanding cellular lifespan regulation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell death in diseases, including cancer, neurodegeneration, autoimmune diseases

cellular stress responses

clinical drugs targeting cell death pathways

immune cell death, including those pathways that influence immunological tolerance, immune exhaustion, and homeostasis

molecular regulation of programmed cell death, including apoptosis, autophagy, necroptosis, pyroptosis, ferroptosis, cuproptosis, and parthanatos

survival signaling pathways

techniques and assays to study cell death

therapeutic approaches targeting cell death as therapeutic strategies

unregulated cell death

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms and physiological roles of cell death pathways, as well as their implications in organogenesis, tissue maintenance, disease prevention and treatment. The section is primarily concentrated on basic and preclinical research with a strong emphasis on molecular mechanisms, but also encourages submissions that explore the translational implications of cell death.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cell Death and Survival section does not consider descriptive studies, such as gene expression profiles or transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under specific conditions or in a particular cell type, unless these studies provide significant biological or mechanistic insight into the process being investigated.

The section does not consider studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic/transcriptomic data without experimental validation and mechanistic insights.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cell death research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.