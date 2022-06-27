Scope

The Specialty Cell Growth and Division aims to publish significant insights into cell growth and proliferation in order to understand the underlying mechanism as well as the interactions with development, metabolism, inflammation, transcription, epigenetic regulation, cell migration, subcellular localization, and diseases including cancer.

Our specialty section welcomes submission of papers dealing with cell growth, cell cycle, proliferation and how these are regulated during development, in inflammation, metabolism, cell migration, trafficking, in different tissues, and diseases including cancer. We welcome work in all species including humans, mammals, yeast, worms, flies, fish, plants, and integrative as well as translational approaches combining work in different species and human research are encouraged.

In the last decades, many of the fundamentals of cell growth and proliferation have been established but there are many gaps including the coordination with metabolism, immune system, migration and during disease. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate the progress in these research areas at a critical time when we face multiple challenges: from the need to integrate findings from different model systems to further studies of human diseases; and to extract as much information as possible from large scale studies to direct mechanistic investigations.

Authors submitting manuscripts other than Original Research should highlight in their cover letter how their experience (publication record) in the same topic has prepared them for contributing to the field. We also request that prospective organizers of Research Topics (info at https://www.frontiersin.org/about/research-topics) provide the Editorial Office (cellbiology@frontiersin.org) with their CV and clarify in the proposal how their research expertise qualifies them to organize a Research Topic on that particular subject.

Please consider the quality and content requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

1) Descriptive studies (e.g. gene expression profiles, or transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under particular conditions or in a particular cell type) that do not provide significant biological or mechanistic insight into the process being studied do not fall within the scope of the section.

2) Studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic / transcriptomic data without experimental validation to support conclusions do not fall within the scope of the section.

3) Manuscripts including original data should include a limitations section outlining any methodological limitations that may have impacted or influenced the interpretation of the findings from the research.