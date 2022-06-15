Scope

The Cell Growth and Division section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research focused on advancing knowledge in cell growth, proliferation, and division, with particular emphasis on the integration of these processes with cellular metabolism and the energetic state.

Led by Dr. Philipp Kaldis from Lund University, the section welcomes submissions offering significant insights into the molecular and systems-level mechanisms that coordinate cell growth and proliferation with metabolism, development, inflammation, and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell cycle regulation; mitosis & meiosis

cell division and chromosome segregation

cell fate specification

cellular senescence and aging

DNA replication and repair

differentiation and tissue regeneration

disease mechanisms rooted in cell growth and cell cycle

growth factor signaling and signal transduction pathways

metabolic regulation of cell growth and cell cycle progression

coordination of biosynthesis, nutrient sensing, and cell division

metabolic checkpoints and energy-dependent control of proliferation

interplay between mitochondrial function, redox state, and cell cycle dynamics

metabolic reprogramming in development, regeneration, and disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex interplay between cell growth, division, metabolism and their regulation in various biological contexts. The section welcomes submissions of studies involving all model organisms (mammals, yeast, worms, flies, fish) and systems (cell cultures, organoids), and integrative as well as translational approaches combining work in different species and human research.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cell Growth and Division section does not consider descriptive studies, such as gene expression profiles or transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under specific conditions or in a particular cell type, unless these studies provide significant biological or mechanistic insight into how these changes regulate cell growth, division, or metabolism.

The section does not consider studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic/transcriptomic data without experimental validation and mechanistic insights.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cell biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.