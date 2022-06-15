Scope

The Cellular Biochemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the biochemistry of pathophysiological processes and their underlying mechanisms.

Led by Prof. Graça Soveral from the University of Lisbon, the Cellular Biochemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of biochemistry, which connect the understanding of cellular and molecular responses to disease states and environmental triggers.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell processes regulation

cellular metabolism: genetic and epigenetic regulation

enzymology and flux control

integrative organ cross-talk

intracellular and extracellular chemical/biochemical mechanisms governing cell processes (proliferation, migration, and differentiation)

mechanistic aspects of intermediary metabolism

mechanisms of membrane transport, function and regulation

organismal development (in utero, perinatal, postnatal) including aging

post-translational modifications impacting metabolic processes

regulation of metabolism and energy balance

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biochemical basis of pathophysiological processes and the various techniques used to study and manipulate biological systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the cellular biochemistry, metabolism, enzymology, membrane transport, organ cross-talk, cell processes regulation, organismal development, post-translational modifications, and energy balance in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Cellular Biochemistry section does not consider submissions focused on specific disease processes without a strong emphasis on cellular biochemistry. However, studies that investigate topics such as cancer, inflammation and immune response, obesity, liver fibrosis, lung injury, or cartilage and tissue damage with a primary focus on cellular biochemistry, metabolism, enzymology, membrane transport, organ cross-talk, cell processes regulation, organismal development, post-translational modifications, and energy balance are welcome and considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.