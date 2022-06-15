Scope

The Chromosome and Chromatin Biology section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research that advances our understanding of the structure, function, and dynamics of chromosomes and chromatin within the cell nucleus.

Chromosome and chromatin organization underpins fundamental cellular processes in all organisms. Accurate chromatin architecture and chromosome segregation are essential for gene regulation, genome stability, development, and inheritance. Dysregulation of these systems can have profound effects on cell fate and can play critical roles in the onset and progression of disease.

Led by Prof. Neil Brockdorff from the University of Oxford, the section welcomes submissions that investigate the molecular mechanisms, biophysical properties, and biochemical pathways underpinning chromosome and chromatin biology, the regulation of chromatin states and nuclear organization, and their physiological and pathological impacts—including interdisciplinary, single-cell, and systems-level studies.

Chromatin structure, nucleosome positioning, and higher-order folding

Mechanisms of chromatin modification and remodelling, including histone and DNA modifications

Dynamics of chromosome and chromatin organization through the cell cycle, development, and differentiation

Interactions between chromatin and nuclear architecture, such as the nuclear envelope, nucleolus, and nuclear bodies

Regulation of gene expression and epigenetic inheritance by chromatin

Chromatin and chromosome segregation, condensation, and repair

Advanced genomics and epigenomics technologies (e.g., ChIP-seq, ATAC-seq, Hi-C, 3C/4C/5C techniques, single-cell sequencing)

Quantitative and computational approaches to chromosome and chromatin biology

Biophysical and imaging analyses, including live-cell and super-resolution microscopy, electron microscopy, and single-molecule methods

The impact of chromatin organization and chromosome aberrations in health, aging, and disease

Methodological advances in studying chromosomes and chromatin

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms, cellular interactions, and biological consequences of chromosome and chromatin organization and regulation.

The section also welcomes studies that align with and advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chromosome and chromatin biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.