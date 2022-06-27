Scope

Developmental epigenetics is the study of epigenetic gene regulations during development and their consequences in adulthood; it includes the developmental programming of foetal growth trajectories and adult diseases. The section will publish innovative research on all aspects of developmental epigenetics in various model systems, from drosophila, nematode, to mammals and plants. We also welcome analysis of understudied species, provided they comply to quality requirement specified below. Our aim is to foster research that interrogates the phenotypic outputs of epigenetic processes during development. We particularly welcome studies in which gene expression, epigenetic regulators and/or specific epigenetic marks have been experimentally manipulated.

Of special interest are papers which cover the following subjects:

1) Epigenetic gene regulation in the control of lineage determination, cell identity and tissue regeneration

2) Developmental plasticity of epigenetic gene regulation in response to environmental stressors that alter growth, development and later life phenotypes, with a particular emphasis on exploring functionality and establishing causality

3) Contribution of epigenetic processes to development, adaptation and evolution.

4) Epigenetic inter- and trans-generational inheritance

Please consider the quality and content requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

1) Descriptive studies (e.g. gene expression profiles, or transcript, protein, under particular conditions or in a particular cell type) do not fall within the scope of the journal unless they are expanded and provide significant biological or mechanistic insight into the process being studied.

2) Studies on miRNAs do not fall within the scope of the section, unless a clear epigenetic regulation is implicated.

3) Quantitative analysis must be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.