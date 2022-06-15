Scope

Embryonic development is a complex but coordinated biological process modulated by genetic, physical, and chemical factors. Embryonic stem cells, with fascinating capacity of self-renewal and developmental potential, contribute to our understanding of the molecular basis of pluripotency, disease modeling, and reprogramming technology.

The field started off predominantly as a descriptive science; now it belongs to the most active and fast-growing areas of biology. Following several groundbreaking discoveries and as a consequence of technical progress, we are currently witnessing an exciting new era of embryo research. Among these discoveries are cellular reprogramming and the implementation of pluripotent stem-cell-based developmental models such as organoids, blastuloids, gastruloids, and embryoids. New methods of live imaging to visualize cellular and biochemical processes enable researchers to detect, quantify and describe such processes precisely and to detect when and how they can go wrong. The facilitation of genome editing, as well as single cell sequencing combined with big data handling have revolutionized the speed and scope of developmental studies.

Despite these remarkable breakthroughs, the underlying molecular mechanisms and cellular crosstalks for developmental defects and embryonic lethality remain elusive; the discrepancies between human and mouse embryos are still obstacles to fully comprehend the human developmental process at the embryonic stage.

The Embryonic Development specialty section of Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology intends to encourage high quality ethically approved research from different perspectives using traditional as well as novel approaches that will contribute to keeping the scientific community up to date. Amongst others, we welcome:

• Review or research articles describing the molecular mechanisms of embryonic development

• Investigations on novel methods to model human embryo development and to refine the construction of stem-cell-based embryo-like structures

• Translational studies with clinical implications on embryonic morbidity and mortality

• Applications of genomic editing, novel imaging techniques, new cultural methods, and high throughput sequencing techniques

Understanding embryonic development opens another door leading into our deepened understanding of disease mechanisms at the cellular and molecular level. It thus presents an enormous chance for medical progress, while at the same time it raises challenging ethical questions. Our aim is to make this knowledge available to a wide international readership via open access. Contributing authors will encounter an innovative transparent and collaborative reviewing process.