Scope

The Embryonic Development section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of embryonic development processes and their implications for human health.

Led by Dr. Beate Brand-Saberi from Ruhr University Bochum, the section welcomes high quality ethically approved embryonic research, that contributes to the understanding of the cellular and molecular basis of development with special emphasis on cell fate decisions, pluripotency, disease modeling, and reprogramming technology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of genomic editing, novel imaging techniques, new cultural methods, and high throughput sequencing techniques

molecular mechanisms of embryonic development

novel methods for modeling human embryo development and refining stem-cell-based embryo-like structures

translational studies with clinical implications on embryonic morbidity and mortality

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of embryonic development, including molecular mechanisms, cellular processes, and potential applications in disease modeling and treatment.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cell and developmental biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.