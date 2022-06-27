Scope

Evolutionary Developmental Biology hosts articles that cover all aspects of the causes and consequences of the evolution of development.

Addressing those questions involves the investigation of the origin and structure of variation among populations and species, the diverse and often complex ways in which development is controlled by genes, the genotype to phenotype map, and how genetic variation leads to differences in gene regulatory networks, developmental processes, cell biology and behavior, and the phenotypes of organisms. This encompasses how development evolves and underlies diversity, the evolutionary forces involved and all the aspects in which these involve interactions with the environment, in both an instructive and a selective sense, as well as reconstruction and inference of ancestral features of organisms.

Any relevant approach is welcome, provided that evolutionary theory, mathematical modelling, genetics, gene expression and function studies, morphometric investigations, biomechanical studies, comparative morphological analyses, bioimaging or a combination thereof, are fruitfully applied to address evo-devo questions.

We also welcome manuscripts addressing the relationships between evolutionary theory and the conceptual core of developmental biology, as well as theoretical and methodological discussions about evolvability and evolutionary innovations, as well as about homology, convergence, heterochrony and other core concepts, provided that these notions are addressed in an integrated evo-devo perspective.