The Molecular and Cellular Pathology (MCP) Specialty Section invites basic, translational and clinical research articles focused on the cellular and developmental basis of pediatric and adult human diseases. We are committed to understanding the molecular basis of normal processes that may have gone awry in disease. Stage of disease include onset, progression, and reversal. In addition to understanding the normal and disease mechanisms, the application of this knowledge in the form of new diagnostic and therapeutic tools is a goal of this section. The MCP section is particularly interested in cell-cell communication in tissue in both normal and disease processes. Articles that feature multiple orthogonal approaches to test a single question are encouraged. Comprehensive articles with in-depth analysis are required but in some rare cases, descriptive phenomenology articles that offer new insight into a biological process or problem will be considered. Approaches that investigate hypothesis at the 1) molecular level (receptor tyrosine kinases, G-proteins, etc.), 2) supramolecular complexes (signaling molecule assemblies, mitochondrial protein complexes, chromatin, etc.), 3) biochemical pathways, 4) organelle level (endosome, plasma membrane, nucleus, mitochondria) and 5) whole organism level (zebrafish, mice, rats, etc.) are encouraged. We are also particularly interested in articles that will incorporate sex differences, environment, circadian rhythm and interdisciplinary (Chemistry/Developmental Biology, Computational Modeling/Biology, etc.) approaches to the question. Articles with “Omics approach,” will also be considered but must offer novel insights and in-depth analysis of targets or pathways to meet the section objectives and scope. This section will facilitate the rapid publication of studies contributing to the understanding of the molecular basis of medicine, and to its clinical application to most diseases.

The section welcomes the following article types: Original Research, Review, Mini-Review, Methods, Perspective, Opinion, Editorial, General Commentary, Data Report, Hypothesis and Theory.

Please consider the quality and content requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

1) Descriptive studies (e.g. gene expression profiles, or transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under particular conditions or in a particular cell type) and studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic / transcriptomic data do not fall within the scope of the journal unless they are expanded and provide significant biological or mechanistic insight into the process being studied.

2) Quantitative analysis must be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

3) Cancer studies will be assigned to cancer-focused sections in Frontiers and are out of scope for this section.