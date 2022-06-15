Scope

The Molecular and Cellular Pathology section publishes high-quality research focused on the cellular and developmental basis of human diseases.

Led by Dr. Ramani Ramchandran from the Medical College of Wisconsin, the section welcomes submissions in various fields of molecular and cellular pathology. The Molecular and Cellular Pathology section aims to understand the molecular mechanisms underpinning normal and pathological processes and covers disease stages from onset and progression to potential reversal. In addition, the section encourages submissions that translate this knowledge into innovative diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell signaling and communication

cytoskeletal dynamics and cell processes (cell proliferation, differentiation, death)

disease modelling: in vitro (cell cultures, organoids), in vivo (animal models), computational, high-throughput screening

gene regulation and transcriptional control

genetic and epigenetic modifications

molecular diagnostics: biomarker discovery, NGS applications

organelle function and dysfunction

proteomics, protein modifications, and interactions

signal transduction pathways

systems biology and integrative 'omics'

translational research, targeted drug development, personalized medicine

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying human diseases. These may include molecular, biochemical pathways, organelles, and whole organism approaches. The section encourages submissions of studies that utilize multiple orthogonal and interdisciplinary approaches (e.g. chemistry/developmental biology, computational modeling/biology) to test a single hypothesis. In some rare cases, descriptive phenomenology studies that offer new insights into a biological process will be considered.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Molecular and Cellular Pathology section does not consider descriptive studies, such as gene expression profiles or transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under specific conditions or in a particular cell type, unless these studies are part of significant biological or mechanistic insight into the process under investigation. The section does not consider studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic/transcriptomic data without experimental validation and detailed mechanistic insights. Quantitative analysis must be performed on a minimum number of three biological replicates to enable a robust assessment of significance, and appropriate statistical tests are necessary as part of the study's rigor. Studies that do not comply with these requirements will not be considered.

Cancer studies are not the primary focus of this section and will be redirected to cancer-focused sections within Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular and cellular pathology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.