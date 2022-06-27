Scope

The aim of the section 'Molecular and Cellular Reproduction' is to attract scientific contributions and readership in the fields of germ cell specification, folliculogenesis and spermatogenesis, gamete differentiation and functional specialization, fertilization and pre-implantation embryo development, on a wide range of vertebrates and invertebrate species extending to plant gametes.

Submissions providing insights into the cellular and molecular mechanisms underpinning all these events are encouraged. These include evolutionary and comparative aspects of gamete production, morphology, and function. In particular, we welcome submissions on the following topics:



1) Germ cell specification including those afforded by inherited germ plasm or via induction by signaling molecules.

2) Folliculogenesis comprising follicular activation, growth, and development, oocyte-granulosa cells cross talk, and stage-specific gene expression.

3) Spermatogenesis including the areas of spermatogonia proliferation and differentiation, testicular niche, spermiogenesis, blood-testis barrier and its components.

4) Oocyte maturation and sperm capacitation including molecular control of resumption of meiosis, organelle reorganization, mRNA processing and fate, metaphase II arrest, sperm motility and hyperactivation, oviductal transport and storage, acrosome reaction.

5) Sperm:egg interaction at the levels of the zona pellucida and plasma membrane, including those changes associated with blocks to polyspermy.

6) Egg activation events including Ca2 signaling, exit of meiosis and cell cycle regulation, chromatin processing and PN formation, and setting up the first meiotic division.

7) Pre-implantation embryo development starting with genome demethylation, activation of the embryonic genome, regulation of embryo cleavage and cell allocation.



All articles must report high-quality reproducible work of significant interest to the broad field of reproductive biology. Studies that represent a significant step forward in the practice of Assisted Reproductive Technologies are also welcome.

Descriptive characterization studies, and work reporting mainly on endocrinological findings or comparisons between treatments to improve reproductive success or gamete function do not fall within the scope of this section.