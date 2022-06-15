Scope

The Molecular and Cellular Reproduction section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research focused on understanding reproductive processes at the molecular and cellular level.

Led by Dr. Shao-Chen Sun from Nanjing Agricultural University, this section welcomes submissions in the fields of germ cell specification, folliculogenesis and spermatogenesis, gamete differentiation and functional specialization, fertilization, and pre-implantation embryo development, on a wide range of vertebrates and invertebrate species.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

egg activation and zygote formation events including Ca2 signaling, exit of meiosis, cell cycle regulation, chromatin processing, and PN formation, and set up the first mitotic division.

folliculogenesis, comprising follicular activation, growth, and development, oocyte-granulosa cells cross-talk, and stage-specific gene expression.

germ cell specification including that afforded by inherited germ plasm or via induction by signaling molecules.

oocyte maturation, including molecular control of cell cycle in meiosis I and meiosis II, organelle reorganization, mRNA processing, and fate.

pre-implantation embryo development, starting with genome demethylation, embryonic genome activation, embryo cleavage regulation, and cell allocation.

sperm, including sperm capacitation, sperm motility and hyperactivation, oviductal transport and storage, acrosome reaction, egg interaction at the zona pellucida and plasma membrane, including changes associated with blocks to polyspermy.

spermatogenesis, covering areas such as spermatogonia proliferation and differentiation, the testicular niche, spermiogenesis, blood-testis barrier, and its components.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge of the cellular and molecular mechanisms underpinning all these events, and must report high-quality reproducible work of significant interest to the broad field of reproductive biology. Moreover, the section encourages submissions of studies representing significant advancements in the practice of Assisted Reproductive Technologies.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Molecular and Cellular Reproduction section does not consider descriptive characterization studies, studies reporting on endocrinological findings, or comparisons between treatments to improve reproductive success or gamete function.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of reproductive biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.