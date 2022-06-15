Scope

The Morphogenesis and Patterning section is committed to publishing high-quality research that focuses on understanding the mechanisms of morphogenesis and development across various scales, from individual cells to tissue, organs, and whole animal body plans.

Guided by Dr. Andrew Goryachev from the University of Edinburgh and Dr. Moises Mallo from the Gulbenkian Institute of Science (IGC), the section invites submissions that address the mechanisms of morphogenesis and development from a variety of complementary perspectives, including genetics, evolution, live cell and tissue imaging, biophysical approaches, including theoretical and computational modeling, in vitro reconstitution, and synthetic biology.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

cellular morphogenesis and dynamics of actin and microtubule cytoskeletons

characterization and understanding of the involvement of mechanical forces and electric fields on all levels of morphogenesis

conversion of initial pre-patterns into mature structures

emergence and maintenance of cell polarity within individual cells and whole tissues

establishment of morphogenetic fields and their cellular and molecular mechanisms

mechanisms of symmetry breaking, including reaction-diffusion dynamics, mechanics, and phase separation

understanding of morphological diversity and the evolution of homologous structures

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms and processes involved in morphogenesis and development across various scales, and on any model organism across the entire animal kingdom. The section particularly invites submissions of integrative and quantitative studies, including mathematical modeling and soft matter physics.

The section welcomes submissions supporting and advancing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of morphogenesis and patterning to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.