Scope

The Morphogenesis and Patterning section is fundamentally interdisciplinary and is dedicated to publishing original research and reviews elucidating the mechanisms of morphogenesis and development on all scales from individual cells to tissues, organs, and whole animal body plans. We will consider work addressing these mechanisms from a variety of complementary perspectives, including genetics, evolution, live cell and tissue imaging, biophysical approaches, in vitro reconstitution, and synthetic biology.





This section will publish research performed on any model organism across the entire animal kingdom. We strongly encourage submission of integrative and quantitative studies, including approaches of mathematical modeling and soft matter physics. We are particularly interested in contributions within the following topics:

• Establishment of morphogenetic fields and their cellular and molecular mechanisms

• Emergence and maintenance of cell polarity within individual cells and whole tissues

• Conversion of initial prepatterns into mature structures

• Cellular morphogenesis and dynamics of actin and microtubule cytoskeletons

• Understanding of morphological diversity and the evolution of homologous structures

• Mechanisms of symmetry breaking, including reaction-diffusion dynamics, mechanics, and phase separation

• Characterization and understanding of the involvement of mechanical forces on all levels of morphogenesis.