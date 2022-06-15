Scope

The Signaling section is committed to publishing high-quality research centered on understanding the complex processes of cell signaling, from single cells to multicellular organisms, and how cells interact among themselves and with the external environment.

Under the guidance of Dr. Ana Cuenda from the Spanish National Research Council and Dr. Zhi-Gang Zhang from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the Signaling section invites submissions exploring various aspects of cell signaling, connecting the understanding of cellular processes with their broader implications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular responses to signaling

cross-talk between pathways, feedback loops, and regulatory networks

receptor and ligands

second messengers and intracellular signaling

signal transduction pathways

signaling in health and disease

signaling molecules and proteins

spatio-temporal dynamics

techniques in cell signaling studies

Submissions should provide comprehensive insights into the mechanisms, actions, effector molecules, structural components, signaling molecule interactions, and interconnection networks involved in cell signaling. The section also encourages studies that utilize disease models, systems biology, and bioinformatics approaches to advance the understanding of cell signaling processes.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Signaling section does not consider descriptive studies, such as gene expression profiles or transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under specific conditions or in a particular cell type, unless these studies provide significant biological or mechanistic insight into the process being investigated.

The section does not consider studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic/transcriptomic data without experimental validation and mechanistic insights.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cell signaling to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.