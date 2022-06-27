Main content

Scope The Signaling section on Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology is devoted to the publication of high quality research that covers all facets of signalling, from single cells to multicellular organisms, and how cells interact among themselves and with the external environment. Cells maintain a constant dialogue with other cells and with their surroundings, receiving data and gauging a response, coordinating information to determine whether they should change place, shape or function, with whom they should interact, and how. The signals that govern these essential cellular processes –growth, division, differentiation, migration, and death– form the basis of an organism’s activity, its defences, and indeed, of its integrity. Signalling is a fast-changing field that continues to grow rapidly. Our aim is to foster research that integrates all levels of signalling, including studies that describe findings on all aspects of mechanisms, actions, effector molecules, structural components, signalling molecule interactions and interconnection networks. We welcome original papers related to signalling in a broad range of subjects: metabolism, inflammation, transcription, epigenetic regulation, migration, subcellular localisation, growth and differentiation of cells in normal or pathological situations. Articles from these areas will be published, with special interest in those that reveal new cellular or biochemical aspects of signalling. We also encourage studies that use disease models, systems biology and bioinformatics related to cell signaling. Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cell Dev. Biol.

Abbreviation fcell

Electronic ISSN 2296-634X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.081 Impact Factor 3.5 CiteScore

Submission Signaling welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Signaling, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.