Scope

The Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the engineering, design, and development of microfluidic systems and process intensification technologies.

Led by Dr. Volker Hessel from the University of Adelaide, the Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification section welcomes submissions in the various domains of microfluidics and process intensification, which connect fundamental studies with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

fluid transport and hydrodynamic studies

formulations, emulsification, and multi-phase reactions

fundamentals of mass transfer

heat transfer and mixing

kinetics

means of flow activation, sensing, and related reactions

nanoparticle, material synthesis, and crystallization

process automation (AI)

separations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the engineering and development of microfluidic systems and process intensification technologies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microfluidics and process intensification to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.