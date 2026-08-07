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78 articles

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Review

Published on 28 May 2026

The microbiota–gut–brain axis as a modulator of symptom expression in autism spectrum disorder, with exploratory insights into ADHD: evidence from a structured narrative review on paediatric population

in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders

  • Alessandra Carta
  • Maria Pia Riccio
  • Alessandro Miola
  • Vanna Cavassa
  • Mariangela Valentina Puci
  • Giuseppe Abbracciavento
  • Sara Carucci
  • Fabio Sambataro
  • Carmela Bravaccio
  • Stefano Sotgiu
Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
doi 10.3389/frcha.2026.1835043
  • 1,875 views