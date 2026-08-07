Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Opinion
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
The Gut Microbiome as a Modifiable Contributor to Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Precision Gut–Immune–Brain Perspective
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Opinion
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Published on 20 Jul 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Systematic Review
Accepted on 17 Jul 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Case Report
Published on 15 Jul 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Published on 14 Jul 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Perspective
Published on 13 Jul 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Systematic Review
Accepted on 09 Jul 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Published on 06 Jul 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Perspective
Accepted on 15 Jun 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Mini Review
Published on 11 Jun 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 03 Jun 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Published on 02 Jun 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Published on 29 May 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Review
Published on 28 May 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Systematic Review
Published on 11 May 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Published on 13 Apr 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Published on 10 Apr 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Published on 09 Apr 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Perspective
Published on 31 Mar 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Original Research
Published on 17 Mar 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Review
Published on 12 Mar 2026
in Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders