christopher l. castro
University of Arizona
Tucson, United States
Community Reviewer
Predictions and Projections
University of Arizona
Tucson, United States
Community Reviewer
Predictions and Projections
Climate Hazards Center, Department of Geography, College of Letters & Science, University of California, Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, United States
Community Reviewer
Climate and Health
Centro Nacional de Monitoramento e Alertas de Desastres Naturais (CEMADEN)
São José dos Campos, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Predictions and Projections
Independent researcher
Houston, TX, United States
Community Reviewer
Carbon Dioxide Removal
University of Baltimore
Baltimore, United States
Community Reviewer
Climate Law and Policy
Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere
Canberra, Australia
Community Reviewer
Carbon Dioxide Removal
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Climate Services
Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, University of Yaounde I
Yaounde, Cameroon
Community Reviewer
Climate and Health
Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI)
Oslo, Norway
Community Reviewer
Climate Risk Management
Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Community Reviewer
Predictions and Projections
York St John University
York, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Climate Mobility
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Community Reviewer
Carbon Dioxide Removal
Makerere University
Kampala, Uganda
Community Reviewer
Climate and Health
Barry University
Miami Shores, United States
Community Reviewer
Climate Law and Policy
Kongju National University
Gong, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Climate Detection and Attribution
Faculty of Management, Law and Social Sciences, University of Bradford
Bradford, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Climate and Economics