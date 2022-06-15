Scope

The Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) section is dedicated to publishing research focused on strategies and technologies for removing CO2 and other greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

Led by Dr. Simona Liguori of Clarkson University and Dr. Valentina Prigiobbe from University of Padua, the CDR section welcomes submissions across a wide range of climate-focused disciplines that address both the challenges and the opportunities in achieving net-zero and climate goals.

Areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)

Blue carbon and ocean-based removal strategies

Carbonation in building materials

Algae-based carbon capture and utilization

Direct air/water capture

In-situ and ex-situ mineral carbonation

Land management-based approaches and enhanced weathering

Modeling, simulation, and optimization of CDR systems

Methane and other non-CO2 greenhouse gas removal approaches Manuscripts should provide deep technical insight into CDR methods, as well as their environmental, economic, or operational implications. We particularly value studies grounded in fundamental science that advance our understanding of removal processes. Submissions with a primary focus on energy systems, policy, or broader environmental topics may be considered if they clearly link to carbon removal methods. But they may be encouraged to submit to more suitable sections in Frontiers in Climate. This multidisciplinary section serves as a hub for cutting-edge research and aims to inform scientists, industry leaders, policymakers, and the public about critical developments in carbon removal technologies and practices. Research published in this section also contributes to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 13 (Climate Action), while intersecting with other goals such as Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), Goal 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), Goal 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 14 – Life Below Water by promoting sustainable and science-based solutions to climate challenges.