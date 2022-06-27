chi kwan chau
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
University of Pretoria
Pretoria, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
School of Life and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment, Deakin University
Burwood, Australia
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, London School of Economics and Political Science
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
Dalian University of Technology
Dalian, China
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
Nanjing Agricultural University
Nanjing, China
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
University of York
York, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes (CLEX)
Sydney, Australia
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
Utah State University
Logan, United States
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
College of Landscape Architecture and Art, Northwest A&F University
xianyang, China
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
Met Office
Exeter, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
University of Calcutta
Kolkata, India
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
Coimbatore, India
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
Mora Institute
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Climate Adaptation