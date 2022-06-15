Scope

The Climate Detection and Attribution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on discerning and quantifying the causes of observed climate changes.

Led by Prof. Elisabeth Lloyd from Indiana University, and Dr. James Overland from NOAA Seattle, the Climate Detection and Attribution section welcomes submissions in the various domains of climate science, which connect detection and attribution studies to inform policy and guide adaptation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attribution of climate-related physical, ecological, and societal impacts

attribution of extreme events, ongoing weather, and climate

data science methods and machine learning in climate change detection and attribution

detection of significant changes relative to historical records and climate model simulations

estimation of climate sensitivity using observational constraints

novel inferential methods and comparisons among methodologies

regional and local aspects of climate change, such as unprecedented extreme events and ecosystem shifts

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the detection and attribution of climate change, focusing on the causes and impacts of observed changes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the detection and attribution of climate change, focusing on the causes and impacts of observed changes, and SDGs 13 (Climate Action) and 15 (Life on Land).

Articles looking at climate change solely from a monitoring or prediction standpoint without a note of detection and attribution are out of scope and should be submitted to another section (e.g. Climate Monitoring) instead.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.