Scope

The Climate Monitoring section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and assessing changes in the climate system.

Led by Prof. Wen Zhou from Fudan University, the Climate Monitoring section welcomes submissions in the various domains of climate science, which connect fundamental and applied research to address climate change and its impacts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessing climate change effects, extremes, and threats

atmospheric observations

evaluating human activities' impact on the environment and climate dynamics

ground-based observations

historical data recovery

objective methods for climate monitoring

ocean observations

reanalysis data products

satellite observations

scientific advances in climate research, mitigation, adaptation, emissions, and modeling

tracking, predicting, and projecting climate changes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the utilization of monitoring data to assess climate change and its effects on people and the environment at various scales.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the climate monitoring, understanding and assessing changes in the climate system, and addressing climate change impacts, in line with SDGs 13 (Climate Action) and 14 (Life Below Water).

Articles that do not relate to scientific advances in climate research to areas such as mitigation, adaptation, emissions, and modeling, are out of scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.