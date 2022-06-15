Scope

The Predictions and Projections section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and forecasting climate changes from near-term to long-term time scales.

Led by Prof. Matthew Collins from the University of Exeter, the Predictions and Projections section welcomes submissions in various domains of climate research, which connect the chain of understanding of climate mechanisms, through to the development of actionable information for policy and solutions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate solutions based on physical climate information

extremes, abrupt changes, and tipping points

generating actionable climate information for policy

improvements to long-standing biases in models

moving from global to large-scale spatial patterns to regional climate

quantifying uncertainties in predictions and projections

Submissions can provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physical and biogeochemical aspects of climate predictions and projections, but might also address their implications for natural systems and risk management.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of climate mechanisms, forecasting climate changes, and developing actionable information for policy and solutions (SDGs 13: Climate Action and 17: Partnerships for the Goals).

The Predictions and Projections section does not consider studies focusing on climate risk management from social and economic perspectives, climate services, and negative emissions technologies. These topics are beyond the scope of physical and biogeochemical aspects of predictions and projections, and more suitable to other sections in the journal.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.