sajid ahmed
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Sejong University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Security, Privacy and Authentication
Sunway University
Bandar Sunway, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Optical Communications and Networks
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Optical Communications and Networks
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Charlotte, United States
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
Jammu, India
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Sunway University
Bandar Sunway, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Guangdong University of Technology
Guangzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Signal Processing for Communications
University of Leicester
Leicester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Data Science for Communications
University of Twente
Enschede, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Networks
Khulna University of Engineering & Technology
Khulna, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
Optical Communications and Networks
University of York
York, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT)
Hochiminh city, Vietnam
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Guangzhou University
Guangzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory