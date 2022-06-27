wilhelm keusgen
Technical University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Taibah University
Medina, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Linköping University
Linköping, Sweden
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Polytechnic Institute of Leiria
Leiria, Portugal
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an, China
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Ericsson (Canada)
Mississauga, Canada
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Université de Lille
Lille, France
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Public University of Navarre
Pamplona, Spain
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
Indore, India
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Beijing Jiaotong University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Macquarie University
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
University of Cyprus
Nicosia, Cyprus
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Nagoya Institute of Technology
Nagoya, Japan
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Futurewei Technologies
Santa Clara, United States
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Mie University
Tsu, Japan
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory
National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (Japan)
Koganei, Japan
Associate Editor
Antennas and Microwave Theory