Scope The Communication Theory section of Frontiers in Communications and Networks Journal aims to publish high-quality original contributions of both applied and theoretical nature in the general area of communication theory, with emphasis on the fundamental aspects of communication systems for wireless and wireline communications. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: ● Adaptive Modulation and Coding ● Channel estimation and Synchronization ● Coding Theory and its Applications ● Complexity and Cryptography ● Detection and Estimation ● Fundamentals of Low-Latency and Short-Packet Communications ● Fundamental Hardware Issues for Communication Systems ● Information Theory and Applications ● Interference Management, Cancellation, Alignment, and Avoidance ● Network and Multiuser Information Theory ● Orthogonal and Non-Orthogonal Multiple Access Techniques ● Physical Layer Security ● Quantum Information Theory ● Semantic Communications ● Shannon Theory ● Source Coding and Data Compression ● Space-time Coding and Processing ● Statistical Learning Theory ● Theoretical Aspects of MIMO, Multi-user MIMO, Massive MIMO ● Theoretical Aspects of Wireless/Wireline Communications ● Theoretical Aspects of Wireless Communications Powered by Energy Harvesting ● Ultra-Wideband, Milimeter Wave, and Sub-Terahertz Communication Theory ● 5G, Beyond 5G, and 6G communication systems Submissions in all formats/styles including full-transactions papers (original research/technology and code), perspective/vision papers, tutorials/surveys (reviews), magazines (mini review), letters (brief research report), as well as replies and comments are encouraged. All studies must contribute insights into the fundamental aspects of communication systems and applications of communication theory. Frontiers in Communications and Networks is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Comms. Net.

Abbreviation frcmn

Electronic ISSN 2673-530X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Communications Theory welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology Report, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Communications Theory, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

