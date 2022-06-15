Scope

The Communications Theory section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the fundamental aspects of communication systems for wireless and wireline communications.

Led by Dr. Ioannis Krikidis from the University of Cyprus and Dr. Mohamed-Slim Alouini from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the Communications Theory section welcomes submissions in the various domains of communication theory, which encompass both applied and theoretical aspects.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive modulation and coding

channel estimation and synchronization

coding theory and its applications

complexity and cryptography

detection and estimation

fundamentals of low-latency and short-packet communications

fundamental hardware issues for communication systems

information theory and applications

interference management, cancellation, alignment, and avoidance

network and multiuser information theory

orthogonal and non-orthogonal multiple access techniques

physical layer security

quantum information theory

semantic communications

shannon theory

source coding and data compression

space-time coding and processing

statistical learning theory

theoretical aspects of MIMO, multi-user MIMO, massive MIMO

theoretical aspects of wireless/wireline communications

theoretical aspects of wireless communications powered by energy harvesting

ultra-wideband, millimeter wave, and sub-terahertz communication theory

communication systems beyond current generations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental aspects of communication systems and applications of communication theory.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of communication theory to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.