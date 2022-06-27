ahmed a. zewail
Qualcomm (United States)
San Diego, United States
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Qualcomm (United States)
San Diego, United States
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Technische Universität Ilmenau
Ilmenau, Germany
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
University of Sharjah
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Korea University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Southwest Jiaotong University
Chengdu, China
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Ericsson (Canada)
Mississauga, Canada
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
Rupnagar, India
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
Mandi, India
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
University of Huddersfield
Huddersfield, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières
Trois-Rivières, Canada
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
IMT Atlantique Bretagne-Pays de la Loire
Nantes, France
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
K.N.Toosi University of Technology
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique (INRIA)
Rocquencourt, France
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
Purdue University Northwest
Hammond, United States
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory
School of Engineering, The University of Jordan
Amman, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Communications Theory