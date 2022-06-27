Main content

Specialty chief editor muhammad ali imran University of Glasgow Glasgow , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor IoT and Sensor Networks

Scope The IoT and Sensors Networks section of Frontiers in Communications and Networks Journal aims to publish the cutting-edge research findings encompassing the Internet of Things, Sensors and the emerging variants of Internet of Skills. The scope includes fundamental and applied research as well as significant and noteworthy contributions in reviews and analysis of the state of the art as well as future vision and long-term research directions. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Nanoscale sensing, actuation and communication devices · Self-organization and/or software defined networking for IoT systems · Cloud computing for IoT and Sensors · Data center infrastructure for IoT · Data analytics for IoT and Sensors · Energy efficient IoT and Sensors · Wireless charging for IoT sensors and nodes · IoT for verticals (health, finance, transport, logistics, surveillance etc) · Communication with constrained resource (IoT specific applications) · New sensing materials and technologies · Internet remote monitoring systems · High performance computing for IoT and sensing · Intelligent edge and Edge computing for IoT and Sensors · Resilience and security of IoT and Sensors systems · Virtualization and slicing of services and resources · Memory driven computing · Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies for IoT systems · Internet of Radars and Sonars Submissions in all formats/styles including full-transactions papers (original research/technology and code), perspective/vision papers, tutorials/surveys (review), magazines (mini review), letters (brief research report), as well as replies and comments are encouraged. All studies must contribute insights into operation and design of real-world IoT applications. Our mission is to provide a platform for research findings that will define the future of a complete IoT system: efficient sensing of relevant information; communication to the decision-making servers; processing and decision making in automated manner and communicating the decisions to intelligent actuators. Reports and papers dealing with the real-world findings specifically from IoT testbeds, field trials and field measurements are also welcome with insights and take-aways for the future designers of such systems. Frontiers in Communications and Networks is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

