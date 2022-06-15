Scope

The IoT and Sensor Networks section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the latest advancements in the Internet of Things, sensor networks, and emerging Internet of Skills technologies.

Led by Dr. Muhammad Ali Imran from the University of Glasgow, the IoT and Sensor Networks section welcomes submissions in the various domains of communication and networks, which connect the dots between innovative research and real-world applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

blockchain and distributed ledger technologies for IoT systems

cloud computing for IoT and sensors

communication with constrained resources (IoT specific applications)

data analytics for IoT and sensors

data center infrastructure for IoT

energy-efficient IoT and sensors

high-performance computing for IoT and sensing

intelligent edge and edge computing for IoT and sensors

internet of radars and sonars

internet remote monitoring systems

IoT for verticals (health, finance, transport, logistics, surveillance, etc.)

nanoscale sensing, actuation, and communication devices

new sensing materials and technologies

resilience and security of IoT and sensor systems

self-organization and/or software-defined networking for IoT systems

virtualization and slicing of services and resources

wireless charging for IoT sensors and nodes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, operation, and implementation of real-world IoT applications, focusing on efficient sensing, communication, processing, and decision-making in automated systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the internet of things, sensor networks, and emerging internet of skills technologies in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of communication and networks to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.