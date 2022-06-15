Scope

The Networks section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of networking technologies and their applications.

Led by Dr. Adlen Ksentini from EURECOM and Dr. Luca Chiaraviglio from the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the Networks section welcomes submissions in the various domains of communications and networks, which contribute to the development and enhancement of real-world solutions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ai for networking

architectures for mobile and/or fixed networks

cloud networking, cloud native functions

core networks design/management

economic impact of wired and wireless networks

future internet architectures

mobile edge and fog computing

network measurements/protocols/applications

network slice programmability, modeling, composition algorithms, and deployment

network slicing: ran, core network, fixed networks, fronthaul/backhaul

networks targeting sustainable development goals (sdgs)

sdn-based and nfv-based networks, service function chaining

standardization for networking

vehicular, social, low-cost and/or low-power networks

wireless networks design/management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of networking technologies and their applications, offering valuable insights to researchers and professionals in the field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of networking technologies, their applications, and their economic impact, contributing to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of communications and networks to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.