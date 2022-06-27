Main content

Specialty chief editor yonghui li The University of Sydney Darlington , Australia Specialty Chief Editor Signal Processing for Communications

Scope Signal Processing for Communications Section aims to publish timely and high quality papers in theory and signal processing algorithms of characterizing, transmitting, estimating, detecting, analysing communication and radar signals, their performance analyses and applications. This includes but is not limited to: · Channel modelling · Equalization · Sparse-signal processing · Array processing · Multi-user signal processing · Multi-antenna systems · Multi-carrier communications · Coding and modulation · Compression · Cross-layer optimization · Detection and estimation · Machine learning for communications · mmWave and THz communications · Resource management · Synchronization and tracking · Filtering · Physical layer security · Game theory · Convex and non-convex optimization for communications · Adaptive signal processing · Statistical signal processing for communications Submissions in all formats/styles, studies must contribute insights into the fundamental aspects of Signal Processing and its applications to Communications. Frontiers in Communications and Networks is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Comms. Net.

Abbreviation frcmn

Electronic ISSN 2673-530X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Signal Processing for Communications welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Code, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology Report. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Signal Processing for Communications, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

