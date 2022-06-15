Scope

The Signal Processing for Communications section focuses on publishing research related to the theoretical and practical aspects of signal processing algorithms in communication and radar systems.

Under the guidance of Dr. Yonghui Li from the University of Sydney, the Signal Processing for Communications section encourages submissions that explore various domains within the field, aiming to enhance the understanding and application of signal processing techniques in communication systems.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

adaptive signal processing

array processing

channel modeling

coding and modulation

compression

convex and non-convex optimization for communications

cross-layer optimization

detection and estimation

equalization

filtering

game theory

machine learning for communications

mmWave and THz communications

multi-antenna systems

multi-carrier communications

multi-user signal processing

physical layer security

resource management

sparse-signal processing

statistical signal processing for communications

synchronization and tracking

Submissions should provide comprehensive and in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of signal processing and its applications in communication systems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Signal Processing for Communications to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.