Scope

The Smart Grid Communications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing communication and computing technologies for smart grids.

Led by Dr. Eirini Eleni Tsiropoulou from the Arizona State University, the Smart Grid Communications section welcomes submissions that contribute to the development and implementation of innovative communication solutions for efficient energy management, leveraging cutting-edge technologies like distributed energy resources (DERs), machine learning, and renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Submissions are encouraged on a broad range of topics, particularly those that emphasize the role of communications in advancing smart grid technologies. Areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

Energy Management and renewable energy integration demand-side management Decentralized energy trading platforms Coordination and optimization of distributed energy resources (DERs) and Virtual power plants (VPPs) Advanced forecasting and demand-response programs for renewable energy generation (solar, wind, etc.)

Smart Grid Infrastructure and analytics Scalable architectures for renewable integration Future-proofing to handle increasing data volumes Electric Vehicle-to-grid technology and charging management Self-healing systems for fault detection and recovery Real-time data processing for operations Machine learning for fault prediction

Smart Grid Security and Privacy Advanced cybersecurity frameworks and secure communication models Privacy-preserving techniques for data collection and sharing

Advanced Technologies in Smart Grids Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in optimization Internet of Things (IoT) applications for real-time grid monitoring and control Edge computing for distributed processing and low-latency decision-making

Sustainability, Policy, and Regulation Carbon footprint reduction in energy distribution networks Policy recommendations for scaling smart grids globally Economic feasibility and cost-benefit analysis of smart grid technologies



Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and implementation of communication technologies for smart grids.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of smart grid communications to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.