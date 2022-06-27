Main content

Specialty chief editor melike erol-kantarci University of Ottawa Ottawa , Canada Specialty Chief Editor Smart Grid Communications

Scope The Smart Grid Communications section of Frontiers in Communications and Networks Journal aims to publish high-quality articles with cutting-edge research results in the area of smart grid communications. The scope of this section includes fundamental and applied research articles, as well as survey and tutorial style articles that contribute significantly to the understanding of a topic related to smart grid communications. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Scalable network and system architecture (e.g., FAN, HAN, NAN, and BAN) for smart grids · Communication protocols optimized for (real-time) information collection and control applications · Machine learning-based smart grid communications · Fifth generation (5G) and machine type communications (MTC) · Power Line Communications (PLC) · Capacity and network planning, resource and service discovery · Self-healing and adaptive communication protocols and algorithms · Physical and MAC layer protocols for smart grid communications · Multi-hop communication and mesh networking · Coexistence, convergence and interoperability mechanism · Performance of smart metering and smart grid communication solutions · Performance of electric vehicle and their supply equipment networks · Performance of microgrid communication networks · Joint communication and control for smart energy systems · Interoperability and performance of communication solutions for substation automation and control of distributed energy resources · Results from field trials Submissions in all styles including full-transactions papers (original research), tutorials/surveys (review), magazines (mini review) and letters (brief research report) are encouraged. All studies must contribute significantly to the smart grid communications literature. All submissions will be rigorously reviewed by the experts in the field. Frontiers in Communications and Networks is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Comms. Net.

Abbreviation frcmn

Electronic ISSN 2673-530X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Smart Grid Communications welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology Report, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Smart Grid Communications, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

