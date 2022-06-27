morad abdelaziz
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
German jordanian university
Amman, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
Sejong University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)
Palo Alto, United States
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
University of Chichester
Chichester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
Yeungnam University
Gyeongsan, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
South Carolina State University
Orangeburg, United States
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
University of Poitiers
Poitiers, France
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
University of Regina
Regina, Canada
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
Incheon National University
Incheon, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
Singapore ETH Centre, ETH Zürich
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
National Institute of Technology, Karnataka
Mangalore, India
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
COMSATS University Islamabad, Attock
Attock, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
Admiral Wandenkolk Education Center, Brazilian Naval School
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
Juiz de Fora Federal University
Juiz de Fora, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications
COMSATS University Islamabad, Wah Campus
Wah Cantt, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Smart Grid Communications