Scope The System and Test-Bed Design section of Frontiers in Communications and Networks Journal aims to publish high-quality fundamental and applied research in the general area of system level design and test-bed demonstrations, which plays a key role in the communications and networks research, with many applications to real world-problems and future generation systems and networks. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Real world instrumentation, measurement and characterization of all scale systems and networks · Demonstration of huge capacity transmission · Device-level and system-level prototype development and testing · Radio over fiber, radio-frequency optics and photonics integrated testbeds · Experimental system level designs for fixed and wireless communication systems · Experimental studies and testbeds for communication systems and networks (Hz – THz) · Testbeds and experimental studies on propagation channel characterization (Hz – THz) · Economic Impact of proper testbed design and characterization · Challenges, Risks and recommendations of testbed designs and configurations · Intelligent/Software Defined/self-Reconfigurable Testbeds · Hardware system setups for biomedical, radars, direction finding, vehicular, 5G and beyond · Secure and reproducible testbeds and system prototypes · Testbeds for underwater, underground, in/on body, terrestrial and space-based systems · Standardization of testbed design, experimentation and characterization · Future microwave/THz/optical based testbeds · Convergence of simulation and experiment · Simulator platforms and CAD for devices, networks and systems · Life cycle assessment for communications and networks Submissions in all formats/styles including full research papers (original research/technology and code), perspective/vision papers, tutorials/surveys (review), magazines (mini review), letters (brief research report), standards, as well as replies and comments are encouraged. All studies must contribute insights into the communication and networking test-bed demonstrations and system level design, prototype and characterization areas. Contributions of theoretical aspects, networking protocols, and simulation only studies can be submitted to other related sections of this journal. Frontiers in Communications and Networks is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Comms. Net.

Abbreviation frcmn

Electronic ISSN 2673-530X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission System and Test-Bed Design welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology Report, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section System and Test-Bed Design, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

