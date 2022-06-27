yazen h alnema
Ninevah University
Ninevah, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Ninevah University
Ninevah, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG)
Guwahati, India
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT)
Alexandria, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
Topi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology
New Borg El-Arab City, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
American University of Beirut
Beirut, Lebanon
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
ETE Department, College of Engineering, The American University of Kurdistan
Duhok, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia
Bangi, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
University of Leicester
Leicester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Namibia University of Science and Technology
Windhoek, Namibia
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
National University of Malaysia
Bangi, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Islamic University of Gaza
Gaza City, Palestine
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
Gandhinagar, India
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology
Haripur, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Gomal University
Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, National University of Sciences & Technology
Islamabad, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications