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McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Computer Science
Panteion University
Athens, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Human-Media Interaction
University of Kaiserslautern
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Mobile and Ubiquitous Computing
Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Venice, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Computer Vision