Mission & scope

Frontiers in Computer Science is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research exploring all areas of fundamental and applied computational sciences.

Led by Field Chief Editor Professor Kaleem Siddiqi (McGill University, Canada) and indexed in Scopus, Web of Science (ESCI), and the DOAJ, the journal welcomes submissions on from fundamental areas of study, but also encourages those that focus on the application of computer science to other research domains to drive new developments in human behavior and civilization. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

computer graphics and visualization

computer security

computer vision

digital education

human-media interaction

mobile and ubiquitous computing

networks and communications

software

theoretical computer science.

The journal’s scope represents the diverse and ever-evolving landscape of computer science research and provides opportunities to foster interdisciplinary research within the computer sciences, and provides a platform to continue to highlight the forefront of computing technology in this rapidly evolving field. Studies that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure, are particularly welcome.

Manuscripts that solely focus on applications of artificial intelligence algorithms to other fields, hardware design, electronic engineering, non-computational mathematics, or non-technological topics without a clear computer science component may not align with our journal’s focus and may be more suitable for other specialized publications.

By communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, Frontiers in Computer Science is committed to advancing computer science to serve researchers in academic and industry environments alike as well as the wider public.