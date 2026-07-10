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Utrecht University
Utrecht, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Computer Graphics and Visualization
University of Bayreuth
Bayreuth, Germany
Associate Editor
Computer Graphics and Visualization
Linköping University
Linköping, Sweden
Associate Editor
Computer Graphics and Visualization
Université Bretagne Sud
Lorient, France
Associate Editor
Computer Graphics and Visualization