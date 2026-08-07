Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Networks and Communications
Gachon University
Seongnam, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Networks and Communications
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Networks and Communications
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Networks and Communications