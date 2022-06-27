luis t. aguilar
National Polytechnic Institute (IPN)
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Control Theory
National Polytechnic Institute (IPN)
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Control Theory
Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași
Iași, Romania
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
University of Bergamo
Bergamo, Italy
Community Reviewer
AI and Machine Learning Control
Queen's University
Kingston, Canada
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU)
Varanasi, India
Community Reviewer
Nonlinear Control
Northwestern Polytechnical University
Xi'an, China
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Community Reviewer
Nonlinear Control
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
Allahabad, India
Community Reviewer
Networked Control
UMR8201 Laboratoire d'Automatique, de Mécanique et d'Informatique Industrielles et Humaines (LAMIH)
Valenciennes, France
Community Reviewer
Control Theory
Bradley University
Peoria, United States
Community Reviewer
Multi-Agent Control
Instituto Potosino de Investigación Científica y Tecnológica (IPICYT)
San Luis Potosí, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Nonlinear Control
Harbin Institute of Technology
Harbin, China
Community Reviewer
Networked Control
École Spéciale des Travaux Publics
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Control Theory
Palestine Technical University Kadoorie
Tulkarem, Palestine
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Sevilla University
Seville, Spain
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
Silchar, India
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control