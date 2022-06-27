mario sznaier
Northeastern University
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
AI and Machine Learning Control
Worldquant, LLC.
Stamford, United States
Associate Editor
AI and Machine Learning Control
Kyushu University
Fukuoka, Japan
Associate Editor
AI and Machine Learning Control
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
AI and Machine Learning Control
Dalle Molle Institute for Artificial Intelligence Research
Lugano, Switzerland
Associate Editor
AI and Machine Learning Control
Northeastern University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
AI and Machine Learning Control
University of California, Berkeley
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
AI and Machine Learning Control
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
AI and Machine Learning Control