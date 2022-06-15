Scope

The Control Theory section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing fundamental knowledge across all aspects of Systems and Control Engineering.

Led by Dr. Hendrik Nijmeijer from Eindhoven University of Technology, the Control Theory section welcomes submissions in the various domains of control engineering, encompassing particularly mathematical techniques and theories which contribute to the development of foundational understanding in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced stability theory

filtering and estimation techniques

infinite dimensional systems

mathematical systems theory

nonlinear control techniques

operator theory and systems theory

optimality and optimization

robustness and performance

state space and frequency domain techniques

state space and frequency domain techniques; controller design

time delay systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the essential mathematical techniques and theories that underpin control engineering. Authors should also note that papers related to other practically relevant topics may better fit with our other sister sections of Frontiers in Control Engineering.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of control engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.