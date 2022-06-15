Scope

The Multi-Agent Control section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and application of multi-agent systems and control.

This section welcomes submissions in various domains of multi-agent systems, which aim to advance the understanding and development of complex multi-agent behaviors and their applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of multi-agent-based techniques

distributed estimation of multi-agent systems

distributed optimization in multi-agent systems

fundamental control theory for multi-agent systems

modeling and analysis of collective phenomena and behaviors

multi-agent reinforcement learning

multi-robot systems

other challenges in multi-agent systems

other relevant research in smart cities, industry 4.0, eHealth, etc.

techniques, tools, and platforms for multi-agent systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the modeling, control, estimation, optimization, and learning of collective behaviors emerging from multiple agents in a network environment.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of multi-agent systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.