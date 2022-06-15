Scope

The Networked Control section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advances in control systems and control technology with an emphasis on networked control.

Led by Dr. Jie Chen from City University of Hong Kong, the Networked Control section welcomes submissions across all established and newly emerging areas of control theory and applications encompassing modeling, identification, estimation, analysis, design, optimization, and implementation of networked control systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

control analysis and design: networked control, cooperative and distributed control

event-triggered control, control over complex networks, learning-enabled networked control

information and control: control of communication networks, control over communication networks, interplay of information and control

systems theory: multi-agent systems, cyber-physical systems, cyber-physical systems security and privacy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, analysis, and implementation of networked control systems and their applications. We welcome papers focused on established applications of networked control theory including, e.g., industrial control systems, manufacturing systems, intelligent transportation, distributed sensor networks, and more broadly, cyber physical systems and Internet of Things (IoT). In light of its seemingly unlimited promise, and with today’s omnipresent and ever-expanding IT technology and infrastructure, the theory and applications of networked control are rapidly growing and expanding to other emerging areas of significance. We encourage cutting edge submissions on those emerging areas, as well as currently established applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of control engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.