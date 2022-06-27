jie chen
City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
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Zhejiang University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
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Guangdong University of Technology
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
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Nanjing University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
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University of Windsor
Windsor, Canada
Associate Editor
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South China University of Technology
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
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The University of Iowa
Iowa City, United States
Associate Editor
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Zhejiang University of Technology
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
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Tokyo Institute of Technology
Meguro City, Japan
Associate Editor
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University of Hail
Ha'il, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
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Northwestern Polytechnical University
Xi'an, China
Associate Editor
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Louisiana State University
Baton Rouge, United States
Associate Editor
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KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
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Tsinghua University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
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City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
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Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
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