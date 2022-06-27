Main content

Specialty chief editor rita guerreiro Van Andel Institute Grand Rapids , United States Specialty Chief Editor Genetics and Biomarkers of Dementia

Scope The Genetics and Biomarkers of Dementia section of Frontiers in Dementia aims to publish high-quality studies related to genetic factors and/or biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. These may focus on different traits, phenotypes, or conditions but must be relevant to advance the knowledge of dementia. This section will consider novelty, previous evidence in the literature, and rigor of the work as important factors when evaluating studies. The results presented for genes, genetic variants, and biomarkers should provide new knowledge associated with disease mechanisms, and/or clinical potential for diagnosis or disease progression. Given the recent and outstanding advances in technologies and analytical processes to study genes and biomarkers in disease, this section expects to publish studies that reflect such advances.

Facts Short name Front. Dement.

Abbreviation frdem

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Genetics and Biomarkers of Dementia welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Genetics and Biomarkers of Dementia, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.