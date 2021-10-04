Scope

The Genetics and Biomarkers of Dementia section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the investigation of genetic factors and biomarkers related to Alzheimer's Disease and other dementias.

Led by Dr. Shubhabrata Mukherjee from the University of Washington, this Frontiers in Dementia section welcomes multidisciplinary submissions which aim to quantify and characterize disease heterogeneity, facilitate a personalized medicine approach to therapeutics and clinical trial design, and ultimately improve the lives of those affected by dementia.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomarker (plasma, fluid, sMRI, PET etc.) association with dementia endophenotypes and progression

bulk and single-cell RNA-sequencing analyses

cross-sectional and longitudinal analyses of biomarkers

functional genomics and systems biology approaches

genetic correlation and genetic risk score analyses

genetic networks and pathways

single nucleotide variants and gene-wide analyses

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of genetic factors, biomarkers, and personalized medicine approaches in dementia research, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

Submissions related to imaging techniques and diagnostic tools are not suitable for this section and should be submitted instead to the Imaging and Diagnostic Tools for Dementia section within Frontiers in Dementia. Studies not translatable to human genetics or biomarker research in the context of dementia are also not considered within the scope of this section.

All Frontiers in Dementia publications require person-centred language. We will not consider manuscripts that label, belittle, or depersonalize people living with dementia. All authors, editors, and reviewers should consult the person-centred language guidelines provided by Alzheimer's societies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in dementia research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Dementia also offers the following specialty sections: